Heavy rain to impact the country

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern division and a heavy rain alert remains in force for the central and eastern division and Yasawa group.

This as a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the Fiji group with associated cloud, rain and showers affects the Fiji group.

It is expected to gradually ease from the west from later today and clear the group by later Thursday.

Flash flooding of some low-lying areas, informal settlements, small streams and iris crossing leading to disruption to traffic flow and surface flooding is expected on roads and streets with poor drainage system.

Occasional to periods of rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms is expected for Northern Division as rain is supposed to ease by later tomorrow as persistent heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas.

Occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms is in forecast for Central Division, especially in the greater Suva/Nausori-Tailevu area, Coastal Serua-Namosi, interior Serua-Namosi, Naitasiri, Eastern Division, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and Lau groups

Rain will gradually ease to showers from later tomorrow as persistent heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas.

Occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms. Isolated heavy falls expected especially in the afternoon or evening showers will be easing from later today.

Risk of isolated flooding of areas downstream of major rivers and coastal areas especially during high tide.