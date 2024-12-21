Heavy rain alert issued

A heavy rain alert is in effect for the Fiji group.

The Fiji Meteorological Office reports that a northerly wind flow is currently affecting the country, and an active trough of low pressure is expected to approach from the North, impacting the region starting later today.

Occasional heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast, with the heaviest conditions expected in the north, spreading across Fiji by tomorrow.

The Nadi Weather Office also warns that localized heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Additionally, isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms are expected in the southern and interior parts of Viti Levu, including Sigatoka, interior Nadroga-Navosa, Serua-Namosi, Navua, Suva, Nausori, Naitasiri, southern Bua and Cakaudrove.