National Digital ID Program to foster inclusion

The development of a National Digital ID program will take at least 26 months to complete.

A Steering Committee co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad, along with Reserve Bank Governor Arrif Ali and other ministries, has been tasked by the Government to spearhead the program.

The RBF, in collaboration with the Government and the Asian Development Bank, successfully hosted an inception workshop last week for the project.

Article continues after advertisement

The Cabinet approved the project in June, marking a key early step in establishing a National Digital ID system intended for use by both government and the private sector.

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali says the National Digital ID is a crucial element in Fiji’s digital economy transformation.

Ali adds that it will facilitate greater connectivity and integration into the global economy.

He further states that the National Digital ID will help create a more inclusive society by increasing access to services and economic opportunities, particularly for citizens in rural and maritime areas, as well as MSMEs and cooperatives.

ADB’s Regional Director for the Pacific Subregional Office, Aaron Batten, states that the National Digital ID and e-KYC “align with ADB’s Fiji country partnership strategy 2024-2028 and contribute to offering sustainable and efficient public services while building a resilient, inclusive, and efficient financial system.”

The workshop laid the groundwork for developing a secure and comprehensive National ID program to enhance access to services while protecting personal information.

Participants explored the drivers behind a National Digital ID, potential benefits and challenges, and the roadmap for implementing e-KYC authentication and verification systems.

The insights gained from the workshop will guide the development of a National Digital ID program that meets the needs of all Fijians.

Moving forward, stakeholders will work closely to establish a project team, governance structures, and a communication plan.

This will be followed by drafting enabling legislation and procuring an appropriate solution.