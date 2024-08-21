Nasinu focusses on waste management

The Nasinu Town Council is working with its enforcement team and health officers to create awareness regarding waste management.

Member of the Nasinu Town Council Special Administrators, Salesh Kumar says improper waste management is prevalent in the municipality.

Kumar says the Council is creating awareness on the importance of civic pride, as this way residents will help in curbing the issue of improper waste disposal.

Article continues after advertisement

“So definitely moving forward, we are going to look at plans and how we can combat the issue of waste management in the municipality. That is part of our ongoing initiative. We definitely have community engagements.”

Kumar says that the council is working with the government and relevant stakeholders to develop strategies that will assist in solving the waste problem in Nasinu.

He adds that waste management is essential for maintaining environmental health, public safety, and economic efficiency, and it plays a key role in fostering sustainable development.