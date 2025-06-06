Namosi reject mining license extension

[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

The landowners of Namosi are standing firm against the renewal of the Namosi Joint Venture Special Prospecting License (SPL) 1420.

This follows a request by the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, to extend the license for another three years.

Vosarogo said the company had applied for a renewal, not to carry out more exploration, but to complete data analysis and finish paperwork.

Filimoni Vosarogo [Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

He confirms that fieldwork is done, and the company now needs time to compile its findings and decide if the mining project is worth pursuing.

He adds that a valid SPL is needed for the company to meet legal requirements and work with the Mineral Resources Department and other agencies.



Filimoni Vosarogo & the landowners of Namosi [Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

Without it, they cannot continue discussions or submit reports.

But the Mataqali Nabukebuke, through spokesperson Petero Saunivalu, has again rejected the request.

Saunivalu said their business arm, Mataqali Nabukebuke Investment Holding PTE Limited, was already leasing 3,000 acres for carbon trading.

He said this was a sustainable use of the land that does not align with the aims of the SPL.

“We made our decision a long time ago to say no to the renewal of SPL 1420. We have seen the harm done by prospecting, and we want to protect our land and community.”

The issue highlights a growing clash between development plans and the rights of landowners in Namosi.

The Ministry now faces pressure to find a way forward that respects the landowners’ decision while addressing the interests of the mining company.

