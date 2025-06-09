Namau project falls short of target

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Water Authority of Fiji has confirmed that the Namau Water Treatment Plant in Tailevu, while operational and benefiting thousands, has not yet reached its full target.

Chief Executive Seru Soderberg says that since its commissioning in 2020, the plant has supported 202 new water meter installations.

According to WAF’s twenty-year master plan, the system was expected to benefit at least 8,060 people by 2024.

Soderberg adds that the plant is currently serving approximately 5,000 people.

“However, the target population for the Namau water treatment plant is 14,744 people approximately that will eventually benefit from this investment.”

Soderberg says the plant can treat up to 7 million litres daily, but more work is needed to expand services.

“There are 16 villages, 11 schools, six settlements and one farming settlement that is currently benefiting from this development with additional works being undertaken to extend services.”

WAF emphasizes that they are enhancing efforts to reach more communities and meet its long-term goals.

