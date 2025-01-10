Naivalurua ready to take on drug fight

Newly appointed Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, has identified the fight against drugs as a critical issue requiring urgent attention.

Speaking in a press conference this afternoon, Naivalurua emphasized the need for collaboration with other agencies to address the country’s drug-related challenges effectively.

Naivalurua also stressed the importance of assessing the Fiji Police Force’s operational effectiveness.

“The key issue is about the operational effectiveness of the force. Only after the briefing next week I will be able to determine whether we have been effective or not, whether we have been directing the right energy and resources in the right places or not.”

Naivalurua revealed plans to meet with the incoming Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

He adds that as part of his efforts to gain a clearer understanding of the force’s current strategies and priorities he will be having a briefing session next week.