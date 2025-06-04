Nadi faces land shortage amid rapid development

The Enamanu cemetery is full, with some plots already reused.

Rapid growth in Nadi is putting serious pressure on land and essential services, raising concerns about the town’s ability to manage its expansion.

The Nadi Town Council says available land is running out as more hotels, homes, and businesses are built.

At a recent Business Forum, Council representative Ratu Meli Naevo says key infrastructure needs like housing and burial grounds are becoming harder to meet.



He highlighted the growing demand driven by internal migration and increased construction.

He adds one urgent issue is the lack of burial space.

“So I think the issue now has been given to our tikina [district] meetings for people that have land who can come forward to have burial grounds for our citizens in Nadi, which is becoming an issue now. We have burial grounds in Enamanu that has been used two times, so it’s an issue now with our citizens of Nadi. Due to the increase in developments, the increase in hotel developments, there will be an increase in employment, [and] the need for housing too will increase.”

The Council is now in talks with traditional landowners to secure new burial sites.

Broader land shortages are also affecting plans for public development.

The Council is working with the Ministry of Local Government and other partners to propose long-term solutions.

