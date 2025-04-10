Nadi-Cairns route cuts travel time

[Source: Cairns Airport/Facebook]

Fiji Airways has landed in Cairns for the very first time.

The national airline’s direct service from Nadi to Cairns is set to transform travel between Australia, Fiji and North America.

This year-round route not only shortens travel time but also opens up new opportunities for eisure and business travelers.

Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen stated the importance of this new connection, noting that it allows for faster one-stop access to major US cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The route cuts nearly three hours off previous travel times, making it a more efficient option for Australian travelers, especially with seamless connections to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Cairns Airport CEO Richard Barker pointed out the economic benefits of the new route, expecting it to contribute $62 million to Cairns’ economy in the first three years.



[Source: Cairns Airport/Facebook]

The service will also inject 53,000 seats annually, boosting international tourism, trade, and education links.

Tourism Tropical North Queensland CEO Mark Olsen added that the new service is key to attracting more US visitors.

With an expected 52,000 additional U.S. tourists annually, this route could inject more than $160 million into the region’s economy, helping to grow the U.S. market share.

Fiji Airways now operates 27 direct international routes and this further strengthening its position in the Pacific aviation industry and expanding travel options for Australian and international passengers.

