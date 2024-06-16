Murder suspects remanded

The two suspects in the murder of a 33-year-old taxi driver from Tavua have been remanded by the Tavua Magistrates Court.

The 24-year-old man and a 16-year-old youth appeared in court on Friday charged with murder.

The 24-year-old has been remanded at the Natabua Corrections Centre, while the 16-year-old was brought down to the Juvenile Centre in Suva.

It’s alleged that on the 1st of this month in Matalevu, Tavua, the two aided and abetted in the assault of the victim, causing his death.

The 33-year-old taxi driver’s vehicle was later found abandoned in Dokanaisuva.

The case has been adjourned to June 24th and will be called at the Lautoka High Court.