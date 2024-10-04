MSMEs capitalize on Fiji Day Market

It was a buzz of activity as micro, small and medium enterprises capitalized on the platform provided by the Fiji Day Market at Thurston Garden in Suva today.

The event also marked the 54th year of independence for Fiji, wherein individuals and enterprises united to demonstrate their patriotism to the nation.

Knox Entertainment Staff, Taina Lewamasumasu says they were overwhelmed with the turnout from people and business towards the event.

Article continues after advertisement

“The turnout here is very good, a lot of people turn up even though there’s no big event about the celebration here in Suva, but the turnout was very good and there’s a lot of people who come and buy and visit us today.”

Vuvale Kitchen’s Founder, Josese Cagica says it was an opportune moment for him and his family to get together to generate income for their businesses.

“It’s an amazing experience coming down and meeting a lot of new people, interacting with customers and providing service for the public and also giving the public a bit of a taste of what we do, especially here on Fiji Day.”

Matimosi Masi Artisans’ Founder Koto Matimosi says she is thrilled with the boost to the revenue of her business, with the response from people and organizations.

“It always gives us the idea that we have to celebrate in our way, like to be, always be a memorandum thing for us to celebrate Fiji Day, but on another side it can be a source of finance to you, you know, in business-wise.”

Over 20 vendors were part of the Fiji Day Market which was organized by Knox Entertainment at Thurston Garden in Suva today.