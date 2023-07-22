MSME Council to cater for all

Chief Executive Vinay Narsey [ File Photo]

A Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Council will soon be established.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Vinay Narsey says it aims to create a safe space for participants to discuss, collaborate, and grow their businesses.

Narsey says the council will replace FCEF’s Youth Entrepreneur Council and will cater to all age groups in the MSME space.

“It’s been part of our reforms, and that’s on the cards, and I think that is an angle that is going to be looked at very strongly.”

Narsey says the federation will provide space and advocate for MSMEs at different forums so that their plight is highlighted.

He adds this is with the view to finding practical solutions to common issues faced by MSMEs.

The FCEF plans to establish the council at its Annual General Meeting in September.