MSAF to reinstate vessel age limits

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has announced significant plans to overhaul maritime regulations, focusing on vessel age restrictions and improving accountability for maritime incidents.

Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki revealed that the authority is preparing to reinstate a 20-year age limit for vessels entering Fijian waters.

This regulatory reform aims to enhance maritime safety and environmental protection by ensuring that only newer, safer vessels operate within the country.

“We want to align Fiji with global trends that prioritize lower emissions and safer fleets.”

The move reflects growing international concerns about the risks posed by aging vessels, which are more prone to mechanical failures and environmental hazards.

In addition to vessel age restrictions, MSAF is addressing gaps in accountability under current maritime laws.

Presently, responsibility for incidents such as accidents or safety breaches rests with the vessel’s captain and chief engineer, leaving shipping companies largely unaccountable.

The CEO acknowledged that this framework has contributed to delays and inefficiencies in incident investigations.

These reforms are part of a broader effort by MSAF to modernize Fiji’s maritime regulatory environment, improve safety outcomes, and protect the marine ecosystem.

