MSAF admits past record gaps

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji admits that poor record-keeping and weak handover processes have been a problem before 2017, predating the current administration.

This came out during a Public Accounts Committee meeting, where MSAF’s Manager of Finance, Sereana Lalakobau, responded to discrepancies flagged in the Auditor-General’s 2021-2022 report.

The Auditor-General pointed out that missing key documents made it impossible to verify some financial transactions.

Article continues after advertisement

Lalakobau attributed these issues primarily to a lack of documentation, especially given that the 2023 audit covered financials from 2017.

In response, MSAF has committed to improving its bookkeeping records and enhancing financial transparency.

Assistant Auditor General Monish Lal emphasized the importance of monthly account reconciliations for ongoing accuracy and accountability.

“Monthly reconciliation and the preparation of management accounts are crucial, given the time lag between financial transactions and external audits, it is the responsibility of the finance team to prepare management accounts for review by both management and the board to ensure oversight.”

Public Accounts Committee Chair Esrom Immanuel highlights the critical need for integrity and clarity in maintaining financial transparency across government operations, stressing that sound record-keeping and accountability are non-negotiable pillars of good governance.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.