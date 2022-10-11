More cruise ships in coming months

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali speaking during a First Aid Training course for tour guides. [Photo: Supplied] [Photo: Supplied]

Thirty cruise ships are expected to arrive into Fiji in the coming months says Tourism Ministry Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali.

Ali made the comments during the first aid training for tour guides in Suva today.

Ali says cruise companies, passengers and crew combined spend approximately $44.2 million annually in Fiji, with every cruise bringing over $300,000 and $90 per passenger a day.