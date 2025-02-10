More children to undergo heart surgeries

[ FilePhoto ]

A team of surgeons from Singapore will be performing free heart surgeries in Fiji this month, giving children with congenital heart disease a chance at life.

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has confirmed that the surgeries will begin on Tuesday and continue for a week.

This initiative aims to provide crucial medical treatment to children who might not otherwise have access to life-saving surgeries. The procedures will be carried out by a 22-member team led by Professor Laszlo Kiraly, a renowned pediatric cardiac surgeon from Singapore’s National University Hospital.

The team also includes a cardiologist from Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in India and pediatric ICU nurses from Australia.

According to the hospital, this initiative is supported by the National University Hospital Singapore and the Ministry of Health Fiji, with local medical staff assisting throughout the procedures.

To date, Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has successfully performed 351 free heart surgeries and conducted over 26,922 free echocardiograms.