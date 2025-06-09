Miss Fiji Pageant teams up with FBC

The Fiji Pageant today announced a new partnership with the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation, marking a major step forward for the event.

After months of preparation, eight queens have already been confirmed to compete for the crown.

Director of the Pacific Island Pageant, Ana Tuiketei, says this year’s pageant will focus on empowering women, celebrating Fijian culture, and giving contestants a platform to champion social issues.

Tuiketei states the collaboration will bring wider coverage and greater visibility, ensuring audiences across the nation can share in the glamour and excitement as Fiji’s queens take the stage.

She notes the event is not just about beauty, but about leadership, advocacy, and showcasing the diverse talents of young Fijian women.

The Pageant Director assures the audience can expect dazzling performances, cultural showcases, and inspiring stories from the queens as they prepare to represent Fiji on the regional stage.

With anticipation building, the Miss Fiji Pageant promises to be more than a competition, it’s set to be a celebration of identity, resilience, and pride.

The Fiji Pageant will take place from 10–13th December at the Civic Centre in Suva.

Audiences can catch all the excitement live on FBCTV’s main channel or stream it in real time on Viti+.

