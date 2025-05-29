Ministry to support youth transitioning from care

[File Photo]

With growing concern for children aging out of state care, efforts are underway to create better transition plans to help vulnerable youth reintegrate into society.

Over the past few months, the Ministry of Women and Children has been re-examining exit strategies for children in care homes, particularly those aged 12 to 17.

Minister Sashi Kiran says the process is somewhat difficult, as many children come from dysfunctional or abusive family environments and struggle to return to their families after spending years in institutional care.

“A lot of these children are deeply traumatized. Some spend five to seven years in court-related cases and remain in that emotional space for too long. It becomes incredibly difficult to reintegrate them back into families or communities that have already rejected them.”

Currently, Kiran says the Ministry is looking into providing training and creating neural paths to enhance social skills.

She adds that facilitating their transition requires a multifaceted approach.





