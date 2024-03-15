Ministry to host an employment forum

Minister Agni Deo Singh.

As part of the coalition government’s consultative approach, the Employment Ministry will hold a one-day Employment Forum.

Minister Agni Deo Singh says this is to discuss issues pertaining to employment, productivity, and workplace relations.

Singh says the forum will be held on the 21st of this month with the theme “Future of Employment Relations in the World of Work: Navigating the Fijian Work Landscape.”

Singh says the outcome of the forum will assist the ministry in connecting with stakeholders.

He adds that it will also look at how best they collaborate to address the current needs of our labour market.