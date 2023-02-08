Ministry to benefit from MOU

[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is optimistic that its staff will be able to expand their skill sets in mining operations.

Permanent Secretary Doctor Raijeli Taga highlighted this during the Memorandum of Understanding signing between the ministry and the Namosi Joint Venture.

Taga says this is one of the projects the ministry has been working to maintain as it enables staff to be seconded to the company and have a first-hand feel of mining operations.

Namosi Joint Venture country manager Netava Bakaniceva has acknowledged the government for its continuous support throughout the company’s involvement in Fiji.

He stated that even though the company had gone through some tough times, the government through the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has always opened its doors.



The company owns a special prospecting licence over the Namosi copper and gold prospect and is one of the major players in Fiji’s mineral sector.

In addition, the Mineral Resources Department oversees and facilitates the development and regulation of the country’s mining sector under the Mining Act of 1965.



The MOU was initiated on the admission that staff from the Department of Mineral Resources undergo training and upskilling to meet the strategic goal of the sector of being a sustainable mining industry.

This MOU is a first for the government and the mineral sector as previously, arrangements were based on mutual understandings between the ministry and the company.