Ministry provides clarity on fireworks playtime

Fijians will be allowed to play with fireworks from 5pm until midnight on Monday next week, the actual day of Diwali religious celebration.

Fireworks will only be allowed between 5pm and 10pm on other days.

According to the Mineral Resources Department, the specified permitted hours need to be adhered to.

It says strict action will be taken against those who do not adhere to the designated times for lighting fireworks.

Any breaches will be liable on conviction for fines up to $400 or imprisonment for up to six months.

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has called on Fijians to celebrate responsibly.