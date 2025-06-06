Ministry prioritizes Cyber security infrastructure

The Ministry of Communications is hopeful that, in the next financial year, vital resources will be allocated for the implementation of the Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT.

CERT will serve as a crucial security measure, providing essential cyber protection for both public and private sector networks across Fiji.

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali adds that the ministry has already made budget submissions, emphasizing the urgent need for greater focus on cyber security.

He says that the first round of budget consultations with permanent secretaries has been conducted, and the ministry reports that the signals received so far are very encouraging.

“There is a general raised awareness about cyber security and cyber security threats, and the need for preparedness. So I’m very, very hopeful that in the next financial year we’ll get the resources that we need. Resources are scarce, but I’m sure we’ll be able to secure what is necessary.”

Ali adds that training and capacity building are essential, noting that it will take time to equip CERT with skilled personnel and the appropriate resources.

Head of Cyber Affairs at the Ministry of Communications, Izzy Cox, stresses the need for a strong and resilient infrastructure to effectively support and strengthen CERT.

Cox highlights the importance of continuous investment in infrastructure to keep pace with the evolving nature of cyber risks and to ensure the security of national digital assets.

