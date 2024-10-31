Ministry of Health plans radiation therapy for cancer patients

[Source: SERO]

The Ministry of Health is lacking radiation therapy services, which are essential for providing treatment to cancer patients.

This was emphasized by Dr. Ane Veu, a consultant at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital within the Ministry of Health, says that without access to this essential modality, many patients may face limited treatment options, impacting their chances of recovery.

Dr. Veu adds that the ministry recognizes the urgency of this issue and is exploring partnerships and funding opportunities to establish radiation therapy services in the near future.

“The other modality we don’t have yet is radiation therapy, and our Honorable Minister for Health, along with our private partners, ASPEN Fiji, is in the process of hopefully securing this in the coming years. There is active work toward that.”

She emphasizes that ensuring cancer patients receive comprehensive care is vital for improving health outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for those affected by cancer.

Dr. Veu adds that collaboration among all ministries, families, and the community is essential to effectively tackle the challenges faced by cancer patients.