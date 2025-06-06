Ministry focuses on equity and inclusion

One in four Fijians live below the basic needs poverty line, according to Minister Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

This, she stated was outlined in the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) 2019-2020.

Speaking to the Leadership Fiji 2025 cohort, Kiran said 25 percent of the population earn less than 41 dollars and 91 cents a week.

Article continues after advertisement

She added that 75 percent live on less than double that amount.

She told the 30 participants that this shows how unstable income and spending is for many families.

Kiran said social protection helps people cope with life’s challenges and also helps the economy. When people feel more secure, they are more likely to spend locally and support their families.

She said the Ministry’s work was focused on four key areas child protection, social protection, gender empowerment, and poverty monitoring.

These areas help support Fijians at all stages of life, from early childhood to old age.

The Minister said the Ministry looks at different risks that affect people such as disability, unemployment, gender-based violence and caring for others.

Kiran explained there are two main types of social protection in Fiji.

These are government-financed social assistance and contributory schemes. She said government assistance includes programs like the Family Assistance Scheme, Care and Protection Allowance, Disability Allowance, and Social Pension Scheme.

Contributory schemes include the Fiji National Provident Fund, where workers and employers save money for retirement or emergencies.

She said those who receive government help can also access other support like free medical care, housing, gender-based violence services, and care homes for children and older persons.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.