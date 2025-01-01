Ministry expands capabilities

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo, has announced that the Ministry is expanding its capabilities to support the scientific understanding of Fiji’s land, oceans and mineral resources.

Vosarogo emphasized the importance of the use of technology including the recently commissioned “Yau Dikevi” research vessel that will greatly assist the work of the Lands Resource Department.

Vosarogo says the ministry is working to expand its reach in an effort to assist landowners in understanding their resources and plan for maximum income-generating activities from what they own.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re looking at expanding the capability of the Resource Department and its functions. This equipment will aid our scientists, particularly our young researchers, in understanding the ocean’s geological features and how climate change is affecting our shorelines.”

Vosarogo says that the new technology they currently have will significantly enhance Fiji’s scientific research capacity.

The research and exploration will be led by scientists from the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, who will receive specific instructions on how to conduct the studies using the new technologies they have.