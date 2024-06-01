Ministry content with turnout

Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day celebration at Albert Park in Suva yesterday

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has expressed contentment over the turnout from members of the public at the three-day Ratu Sukuna Day celebration this year.

Permanent Secretary, Pita Tagicakirewa says there is still a lot of reverence for the late Chief of Fiji, Ratu Sir Josefa Lalabalavu Vanayaliyali Sukuna.

Tagicakirewa says their aim is to create awareness on the remarkable life and achievements of the statesman among the younger generation of Fiji.

“Our target last year and this year, are the students. What we saw today, there is still a lot of reverence and Ratu Sukuna still commands a lot of respect. And that is what we will take forward into the years ahead.”



Tagicakirewa also acknowledged the support from other stakeholders.



The iTaukei Ministry utilized over $150,000 from the $300,000 allocated for the three-day Ratu Sukuna Day celebration this year.