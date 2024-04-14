Ministry considers land valuation act

The Ministry of Lands is working towards formulating a land valuation act to establish greater control over the valuation processes.

Standing Committee on Natural Resources Deputy Chair Jone Usamate, specifically raised this issue during a public hearing.

“One of the things that we find now civil servants live in squatter settlements they cannot afford lands so I am just thinking if we don’t do this in totality TLTB, Lands and whoever we need to have a situation where land is affordable for our own citizens.”

Permanent Secretary, Raijeli Taga has also acknowledged the ongoing concerns about land affordability

“The Ministry is looking at valuation, valuation at land, and is working towards introducing or formulating valuation act where valuation of land is controlled.”

Taga states that they are also involving other stakeholders in the process.