Ministry committed to fostering entrepreneurial growth

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, and SME’s is committed to fostering entrepreneurial growth through the Integrated Human Resource Development Programme and the Young Entrepreneurship Scheme.

The Ministry, through the MSME Fiji Unit, hosted engaging panel discussions last week on the latest shortlisted applications for the two schemes.

The selection panel reviewed economically viable, innovative projects with sustainable business models across the agriculture, tourism, construction and energy sectors.

So far in this financial year, the Ministry has approved a total of 24 IHRDP applications to the tune of close to $1.7 million and four YES applications to the tune of around $97,118.



