Ministry committed to accessible services

In a significant step towards decentralizing government services, the people of Koro will now be able to access death and marriage certificates through their local Post Office.

The initiative, launched today by Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga, aims to provide easier and more affordable access to essential services that previously required travel to Suva.

During the launch, Turaga highlights the importance of bringing government services directly to the people.

Article continues after advertisement

Turaga says that the ministry is committed to ensuring that all citizens, regardless of their location, can easily access vital government services.

Tuatua villager, Samuela Koroi claims that this services is a blessing in disguise as the people of Koro have long faced financial burdens due to the high cost of transportation to Suva for these services.

The new service will be available immediately, offering a much-needed convenience for the people of Koro and potentially serving as a model for other remote communities across Fiji.