Ministry collaborates on DRR plans for Rewa river erosion

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Waterways Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is working with key stakeholders, including the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), to gather input for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) plans for the Rewa catchment.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu highlighted this collaboration in response to a question in parliament regarding the ongoing erosion issues along the Rewa Riverbanks.

Rayali says the Ministry recognizes the erosion challenges in this area and the various factors contributing to the problem, such as high river flow velocities during peak rainfall, upstream sedimentation, unregulated activities near the riverbanks, and sand extraction.

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

He says these challenges pose risks to infrastructure, residential properties, and agricultural land, while also threatening the natural ecosystem.

The Waterways Division typically addresses such issues reactively, implementing remedial measures based on the severity and urgency of the situation.

Hon. Rayalu cited the Nakaile Riverbank Protection project as a successful example, which has effectively mitigated erosion in another part of the Rewa catchment.