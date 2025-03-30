Ministry aligns budget with NDP

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is prioritizing sustainable growth and improved service delivery as it plans its budget for the 2025-2026 financial year.

A recent pre-budget workshop focused on aligning future expenditures with national development goals, specifically Fiji’s National Development Plan and the Strategic Development Plan for 2024-2028.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways Dr Andrew Tukana said the workshop was crucial for ensuring that the Ministry’s strategies support key national priorities.

A key focus was the agricultural sector’s transition from subsistence to commercial farming, which aims to boost local production and support smallholder farmers.

The Waterways Division’s role in tackling climate change and food security also took center stage, with ongoing initiatives like nature-based seawalls, flood gates, and irrigation systems being pivotal in mitigating the impacts of extreme weather.

The Ministry’s efforts are squarely focused on maximizing resource efficiency to meet these national goals while securing long-term growth and resilience in agriculture and water management.

Senior officials from various divisions attended the session, ensuring that all activities align with Fiji’s broader vision for the future.

