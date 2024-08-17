Minister visits Matuku Hospital

Matuku Hospital

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro during his tour of the Yasayasa Moala Group, visited the Matuku Hospital.

This was Fiji’s first-ever hospital, located in Yaroi Village.

Established on March 15, 1874, the hospital holds significant historical and cultural importance for the village.

The Matuku Hospital, built during the colonial era stands as a symbol of the dedication and resilience of the people of Matuku.

For nearly 150 years, it has served as a cornerstone of healthcare. Despite its age, the hospital remains a vital part of the village, reflecting the commitment of the Matuku people to health and welfare.

Minister Radrodro acknowledged the hospital’s legacy in shaping individuals who have contributed significantly to the nation.

“The Matuku Area Hospital is more than just a building; it is a symbol of our nation’s history and the enduring spirit of the Fijian people. It reminds us of the progress we have made and the importance of preserving such landmarks for future generations.”

Radrodro also emphasized the ongoing importance of the hospital in serving the current generation, who will lead Fiji in the future.

The Matuku Area Hospital continues to provide essential healthcare services, ensuring the strength and unity of Matuku villagers through the generations.