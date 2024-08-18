Minister urges youths to launch cooperatives

Three youth groups in the district of Tawake, Udu Point, are encouraged to consider starting up a new cooperative business that would generate income for unemployed youths within the district.

Minister for Youth Jese Saukuru highlighted the importance and beneficiary of forming a cooperative, which is currently one of the key priorities of the Ministry’s commitment in introducing business concepts to youth groups and creating a stable financial future.

He says that establishing a cooperative will allow them to take ownership of their product rather than depending on middlemen.

“That is what our Ministry is currently doing; we want you to form a cooperative. Because you will not be a youth forever, once you start a family, you already have a share in the cooperative, which will continue to assist you. It’s about time for youths to be associated with businesses mindset and skills for their good.”

Saukuru has also urged youth groups to tap into other products like virgin coconut oil rather than selling copra since most of the villagers are spending more expenses on transportation of the products and gaining less, which is a concern.

Earlier in the week, the minister handed over grants of assistance to Tawake, Nagasauva, and Yasawa villages, which are located at the north end of Udu Point.