Minister targets illegal taxi operators

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau has called for urgent regulation of illegal transport operators, citing serious concerns over passenger safety.

He says the sharp rise in pirate taxi operations is alarming and highlights the need to bring the operators into the formal system.

Ro Filipe says the return to the Base and Stand System sets the stage for eventually integrating illegal operators into the legal framework.

“So we will need to bring them into the legal framework and the opening of this will allow them to be legalized so that they are also regulated, not only for them as a business, but also for the safety of our people, of the taxi passengers.”



Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

Ro Filipe says a taskforce made up of the Ministry of Transport, Fiji Roads Authority, municipal councils, and taxi drivers will address issues related to the new system.

He adds that legalizing illegal taxis is also important for protecting both drivers and passengers and for making sure everyone follows the same rules.

