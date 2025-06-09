Minister responds to claims of urban-centered budget

A participant at the post-budget forum claims the budget is centralized and mainly benefits urban areas, neglecting rural communities.

He points out that government operational spending is $3 billion, while capital expenditure, which drives development, is only $900 million.

He questioned how ready the ministries are to implement budget initiatives, citing past failures to fully use allocated funds.

In response, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad said the budget was not urban-focused.

“So it is not an urban-based strategy, and our resolve to actually improve production in agriculture and things like non-sugar crop sector subsidy is very important.”

Prof Prasad outlined that funding for infrastructure, water, agriculture, youth programs, and other ministries targets rural areas.

He stressed the government’s commitment to boosting rural production, including subsidies for non-sugar crops.

Prof Prasad insists the budget aims to support all communities, rural and urban, and focuses on sustainable development across Fiji.

