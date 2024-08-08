Minister highlights lack of employment records for graduates

[Source: Fiji National University / Facebook]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the Higher Education Commission Fiji and the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service have no legal mandate to collect employment records of graduates.

As a result, Radrodro says there are no records of where graduates who benefited from government funding are employed.

He made these comments in response to a written question by Independent MP Alipate Tuicolo, who asked about the number of students enrolled under the TSLS at each higher education institution who have been absorbed into the workforce.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro states that with amendments to the TSLS Act, the agency now has the mandate to collect student employment records.

Minister for Eduaction, Aseri Radrodro

He further states that section 17S of the TSLS Act requires, “A student or former student who is employed or self-employed must provide the Service with his or her employment record.”

The Minister adds that all TSLS-funded students are now required to submit their employment records to TSLS within six months of being employed or self-employed, and at any other time as directed by TSLS.

Radrodro says this requirement will not only allow TSLS to track where students are employed but also assist in the bond clearance process and national planning.