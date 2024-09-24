Minister addresses growing food import concerns

Fiji’s food import bill has become a significant concern as the Agriculture Ministry faces the challenge of feeding the Fijian population while accommodating almost 1 million tourists.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says this issue is further complicated by the reopening of international routes including new direct flights from Dallas, Texas, highlighting the urgent need to enhance local food production.

The Minister addressed the complexities of the food import issue.

Article continues after advertisement

He states that the rising import bill should not be seen as a failure of local agriculture.

Instead, it reflects the pressures from various sources including the need to meet domestic consumption and export demands.

“We are trying as much as we can to first of all feed the people of Fiji. Not only feed the people of Fiji but also feed them with good food.”

Rayalu pointed out that many companies are now focusing on exporting agricultural products which has greatly increased the value of Fiji’s agricultural exports over the past decade.

This trend, he says counters the belief that the growing import bill indicates stagnation in the local agricultural sector.

The Minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that Fijians have access to high-quality food.

He linked this goal to national pride, suggesting that good nutrition is essential for a strong Fiji rugby team.

To tackle the challenges posed by the increasing import bill, Rayalu stressed the need for large-scale production technologies.

He says these advancements will help address supply inconsistencies and improve the quality of local produce, making it possible to meet the demands of Fijians and tourists consistently.