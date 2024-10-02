MGM celebrates 155th birth anniversary

To have peace it is important to look within says Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran.

She was speaking at the Mahatma Gandhi High School’s 155th birth anniversary of Mohandas Karam Chand Gandhi also known lovingly as Bapu (father).

The event was held today and was attended by students, teachers and parents.

Kiran while echoing Gandhi’s wisdom, says we must act in the present to shape a peaceful future and cultivate sustainable peace in Fiji.

“We can only offer to the world what we have within us. So to be able to offer peace, first we have to work on ourselves. As your theme for today says Nurturing the whole person through Head, Heart and Hands.”

Kiran highlights that the coalition government is committed to addressing the root causes of conflicts over the past four decades to heal our nation, aiming to establish a truth and reconciliation commission.