Methodist church expands reach to help at-risk youth

The Methodist Church of Fiji, in its 2025–2026 strategic plan, aims to strengthen ministry work beyond the church walls.

President Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou says this initiative is part of the church’s efforts to address social issues, particularly the rising cases of drug abuse.

Turagavou explains that the goal is to reach people who are not currently within the church’s reach, many of whom face socio-economic challenges, especially young adults.

He further added that Pastors have been advised to develop programs outside the church that will positively impact the community, particularly in so-called “red zones”, where youths often gather, including the streets of Suva.

“Because most people who commit crimes or use drugs don’t have the courage to come to church, it is our role, the church to go down to their level and help redirect their lives”

Turagavou emphasizes that it is the church’s responsibility to go out and reach the people, rather than waiting for them to come to the church.

