Methodist Church Beqa Division receives early Christmas blessing

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Methodist Church in Fiji, Beqa Division faced a considerable challenge in reaching its nine villages scattered across the island hindering the church’s outreach efforts.

Procuring a boat for the Division’s Chaplain became an even more daunting task as reliance on private boats for transportation imposed a financial burden.

However, Christmas arrived early for the Division as they successfully navigated these challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

Yesterday, a fibreglass boat equipped with a 60-horsepower outboard motor was handed over to the church.

This was made possible through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management’s Seafarers Entrepreneurs Assistance Program.

Assistant Minister Jovesa Vocea extending congratulations to the Division emphasized that this assistance aims to supplement the church’s ongoing work.

The project, totaling $22,054.00 saw a collaborative effort with the Division contributing $7,350.50 and the government contributing $14,703.50.

The assistance included life-preserving equipment for the passengers, ensuring safety alongside improved accessibility for the island-based church.