Met Office forecasts cool nights

[ Source: Fiji Meteorological Service / Facebook ]

The Fiji Meteorological Office says weather is anticipated to improve from today as the trough of low pressure with clouds and rain has drifted east of the Group.

It says the system continues to move eastwards away from Fiji.

The Met Office says a cool dry southerly wind flow is expected to develop over Fiji from today.

The heavy rain alert and the strong wind warning that was previously in force for the majority of the areas have now been cancelled.

The Met Office further states cool southerlies are expected with minimum night temperatures possibly dropping to as low as 19°C in the coastal communities and 16°C in the interior of Viti Levu tonight.

It says the risk of the previously anticipated coastal inundation event is now low due to the decay of the expected strong winds and only moderate swell heights.