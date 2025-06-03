Meningococcal cases not epidemiologically linked: Health Ministry

file photo

Investigations have revealed that four confirmed cases of meningococcal disease are not epidemiologically linked, meaning the individuals had no known contact with one another during their incubation or illness periods.

Therefore according to the Ministry of Health it does not meet the criteria for an outbreak.

In response to cases the Ministry has taken immediate actions in administering prophylactic antibiotics to close contacts of confirmed cases to limit further spread.

It is also strengthening surveillance in high-risk communities to detect and respond to potential new cases and is also conducting public awareness campaigns.

Contact monitoring of the close contacts of the four cases has continued, with no secondary cases detected in the Central Division or among the close contacts of the confirmed cases since.

In addition, capacity building sessions for health staff members on case identification using standard case definitions, clinical management, and public health responses have been undertaken in the last two weeks, and more sessions are planned for the coming days.

The Ministry is working with its partners to increase the availability of vaccines in stock to be used for the population at risk in Fiji.

