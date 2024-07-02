Mechanical Services new warehouse to create jobs

[Source: Supplied]

Mechanical Services Limited will be creating 50 new employment opportunities upon the completion of its warehouse facility in Namaka Sub-division in Nadi.

This expansion project, will enhance the company’s operational efficiency apart from creating new job opportunities for the community.

Managing Director, Shiv Sharma says they are thrilled about the development as this will significantly contribute to the country’s infrastructure growth.

[Source: Supplied]

The new warehouse is designed to prioritize the flow of goods and personnel as dedicated areas will be allocated for receiving shipments, storage, order picking, packing, and shipping.

The facility will also have allocated space for administrative tasks such as inventory management, scheduling, and customer service.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says this project is a testament to the growing demand for modern warehousing facilities in Fiji.

Construction of the new warehouse is expected to be completed by September.