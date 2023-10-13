Mataiciwa makes it a point to make positive changes to FEO

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says she made it a point to make positive changes in the Fijian Elections Office.

While opening training on ‘Managing Change Effectively’ for FEO staff, Mataiciwa says some of them have been with the FEO since its establishment in 2014.

She adds some staff have joined thereafter and may have observed certain things that they wish they could have had an opportunity to change.

Mataiciwa says FEO staff were not only staff of the organization but gatekeepers of democracy in Fiji.

The Acting SOE says for any Election Management Body, Change Management Training is crucial, given the fact that it effectively navigates the complexities and challenges associated with implementing changes in their operations and processes.

According to Mataiciwa, EMBs are responsible for organizing and conducting elections, ensuring that they are free, fair and transparent.

She says managing change at FEO will mean that they are able to identify problems before they become big enough issues to disrupt workflow or cause anything but the least amount of drama.