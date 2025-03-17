Marijuana cultivation must not become a norm, says Naivalurua

Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, stresses the urgency to fight the cultivation of marijuana before it becomes a norm for certain parts of the country.

He says the fact that cultivation continues on Kadavu Islands despite several raids is concerning.

Naivalurua says police are now not only uprooting plants but also creating community-wide awareness campaigns.

“What we are trying to avoid is that it doesn’t become the new norm and get embedded into our lifestyle, into the community, and we accept it, and that’s what we are trying to avoid.”

Naivalua assures that strategies are in place, but they need to be made more effective.

The minister adds that the problem has been there, but the way it is growing demands action.

A team from the Fiji Police Force is on the island dealing with the issue and talking to local communities about it.

