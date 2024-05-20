Man sentenced for child rape

[File Photo]

A man who raped a child has been told by the High Court that he exposed the innocent mind of the child to sexual activity at such a tender age.

High Court judge Justice Riyaz Hamza told the 79-year-old rapist that he robbed the victim of her innocence.

Justice Hamza sentenced the man to eight years and five months imprisonment in the Lautoka High Court.

The judge also told the man that he took advantage of the victim’s vulnerability, helplessness and naivety, paying no regard to her personal security or privacy.

The incident took place on December 14, 2020 in Lautoka.

The man pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of wrongful confinement.

Hamza’s sentence noted that the rapist had been in remand for 31 months.

The rapist will be eligible for parole after serving three years and five months in prison.