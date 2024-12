A 62-year-old man has passed away after an accident today.

According to police, the victim was driving a vehicle that veered off the road and hit the railings along Queens Road at Koromumu in Sigatoka at 1 o’clock this morning.

The driver was found unresponsive by a passerby, after which he was taken to the Sigatoka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigation into the accident is currently underway.