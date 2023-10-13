Major cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced a major reshuffle in his cabinet.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga is reassigned to the ministerial portfolio of Lands and Mineral Resources while Filimoni Vosarogo will now be the Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

Ifereimi Vasu is reassigned to the ministerial portfolio of Education while Aseri Radrodro is reassigned to the ministerial portfolio of Minister for iTaukei Affairs.

In a statement, he says the reshuffle is intended to enhance governance, improve policy coordination, and further improve service delivery to the people of Fiji.

Rabuka says these strategic changes reflect the government’s dedication to fulfilling its responsibilities to the people of Fiji and ensuring that the nation continues on the path to progress and development.