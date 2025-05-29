Maharaj tells Prasad true test lies in action

Alvick Maharaj (left), Professor Biman Prasad (right)

Opposition Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj has told Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad that the true test lies not in words but in action.

Maharaj is responding to a recent report by FBC News where the Finance Minister outlines the priorities for the upcoming National Budget.

Prasad had said that the budget will prioritize key social challenges such as drug abuse, non-communicable diseases, and poverty.

Responding to this, Maharaj says that the opposition strongly agrees that addressing critical social issues like drug abuse, non-communicable diseases, and poverty must be a top national priority.

He says these challenges are affecting the daily lives of many ordinary Fijians, and urgent, coordinated action is necessary.

The opposition MP says they also welcome the government’s intention to enhance social protection programs and support vulnerable communities.

However, Maharaj says while the Deputy Prime Minister has spoken about tackling these issues ‘head-on,’ the Opposition believes the true test lies not in words but in action, transparency, and measurable outcomes.

He claims that the government has failed miserably when it comes to service delivery.

Maharaj says it is not helpful to continuously blame previous governments for every current challenge, saying people are tired of political point-scoring.

On the issue of drug abuse and HIV transmission, he says the Opposition is urging the government to move beyond rhetoric and invest in grassroots education, rehabilitation programs, and community policing, in partnership with faith-based organizations and civil society.

He adds that they also look forward to seeing how the government will detail how subsidies and welfare allowances will be improved.

Maharaj says the move from stimulus-driven spending to what the minister calls ‘responsible financial management’ must also be balanced with real investment in public services, job creation, and rural development.

He adds that the opposition will continue to scrutinize the budget commentary from the minister to ensure that the needs of all Fijians, especially the most disadvantaged, are truly being met.





