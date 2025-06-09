LTA urges vigilance during long weekend

[file photo]

The Land Transport Authority across all four divisions will be out on the roads this Fiji Day public holiday weekend to ensure the safety and well-being of all road users.

The Authority is reinforcing its commitment to care, service, and safety for the public, urging drivers, passengers, and pedestrians to remain vigilant, responsible, and considerate on our roads.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says with heightened movement around the country during major national events and the festive season, the Authority is calling for increased awareness and strict adherence to road safety rules to prevent accidents and save lives.

He says the Authority’s presence on the roads demonstrates its ongoing commitment to the safety of all road users, particularly during the festive periods when vehicle movements increase.

He urged motorists to conduct essential vehicle checks before traveling, ensuring that tires, brakes, and lights are in good working condition.

The CEO stated that joint enforcement operations with the Fiji Police Force would continue to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and speed limits, as speeding remained the leading cause of fatalities on our roads this year.

He urged pedestrians to use designated crossings, stay alert, avoid distractions, and wear bright clothing at night, while parents and guardians should closely supervise children near roads, car parks, and public gathering areas.

Rokosawa also called on public transport drivers and operators to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and operated according to road laws and safety standards.

He said the number of lives lost on Fiji’s roads in recent weeks could have been avoided with better judgement and responsible driving.

